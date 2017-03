Comstock/ThinkstockAs we round out the first full week of spring, do you remember the huge country hit “(I Never Promised You a) Rose Garden?” To this day, the song remains one of the most successful country crossover hits of all time. The tune stayed at the top of the Billboard country singles chart for five weeks in 1970. Can you name the artist who made it famous? ANSWER: Lynn Anderson, who passed away in 2015.

