The “Delayed Froggy 92.9 Christmas Party” is this weekend! Joss has TONS of stuff to do to get ready for the big day! You know. Hair, nails, makeup, shoes, jewelry…She thinks Rob should have a taste of what she has to go through. So she is sayin’ Rob should dye his hair! You gave local artist Dallas Caroline the lyrics and she made a song about “Rob’s Hair!”

Wanna hear the song? Click here:

BTW – you can vote on Rob dying his hair here.