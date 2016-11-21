Win Wine Country Winter Festival Tix Inside Rob’s College of Hollywood Knowledge

November 21, 2016   Prizes, Rob & Joss, Rob's College Of Hollywood Knowledge, Sonoma County
RCHK728 copy

Rob's College of Hollywood Knowledge is brought to you by Empire College!

December 3rd & 4th at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.

10-6 Saturday         

10-5 Sunday

From the producers of the Bodega Seafood, Art & Wine Festival.

Excellent art & crafts, entertainment, wines, beers, spirits, food and holiday delights.

Three stages of entertainment.

Santa and his elves will be there!

Tickets available at Olivers Market or HERE

Adult tickets $12 in advance- $15 at the gate

12 and under free!

Sign up to play Rob's College of Hollywood Knowledge for a shot to win!

Sign Up Here!

, , , , , , , ,