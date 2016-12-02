Win Jurassic Quest Tickets Inside Rob’s College of Hollywood Knowledge

Rob's College of Hollywood Knowledge is brought to you by Empire College!

Jurassic Quest brings you a Dinosaur Adventure for the whole family. The main dinosaur exhibit features ultra-realistic, life-size animatronic dinosaurs; Over 50 life-size dinosaurs in all. Visitors can interact with these huge creatures, learn about them and even ride a few. It features realistic scenes, enormous dinosaurs, cute baby dinosaurs and lots of fun activities for kids of all ages. There are huge T-Rex and Triceratops fossil digs where young paleontologists can uncover long hidden dinosaurs bones, the “Dino Bounce” area with several, towering, dinosaur theme inflatable mazes, face painting, Dino crafts and much more!

We are passionate about creating outstanding guest experiences. Our exhibitions have opened to great success around the country and have delighted audiences in convention centers, fairgrounds and other venues. Thanks to our team of experts and our collaborations with our paleontological partners, we’ve been able to build an exceptional product and a solid reputation.

This event has more than doubled in size!

Sonoma County Fairgrounds

December 16-18

Fri 3pm-8pm Sat 9am-8pm Sun 9am-7pm

