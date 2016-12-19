Win $25 to Oliver’s Market!
One Grand Prize winner will get a full meal for Christmas!
Go local for the freshest and best quality for the holidays!
Oliver’s has beverages, hostess gifts, and allllll the fixins for a great holiday!
Great selection of local wines, with 20 great wines under $10
Unmatched selection of beef, pork, poultry, lamb & seafood
Listen to Dano to win a $25 gift card!
One grand prize winner will get a full dinner that feeds 6-8 people.
The dinner includes a 10-12 pound turkey, oliver’s traditional stuffing, mashed potatos, gravy, rolls and more!