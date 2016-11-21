While we celebrate the holidays here in Sonoma County with our loved ones, we must remember the thousands of men and women who will not have that chance.

Men and Women who are fighting for our country right now. Extend your thanks and love to them with "Rob and Joss' 2,000 for the Troops." We're collecting 2,000 Christmas Cards to send to servicemembers here and abroad and we'd love your help. You can make your own card or use store bought cards. You can mail us your cards or bring them to us during business hours – Monday through Friday 8 til 5 at 1410 Neotomas Ave #200 in Santa Rosa. The deadline to get the cards to us is Friday, December 16th at 8:10am.

Thank you and Happy Holidays from all of us here at froggy 92.9!