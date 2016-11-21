It's like stepping into a Christmas Village or a Snowglobe or a magical winter wonderland! Over 200 individually decorated Christmas Trees AND snowfall every night! It can only be one place! The Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove on the Windsor Town Green!

All through the month of December you and your family will be enchanted by this amazing experience.

At Froggy 92.9, we LOVE to be a part of the fun and we take the opportunity to honor "Loved Ones Who Have Served." Our Froggy 92.9 Charlie Brown Christmas Tree is adorned with pictures of those who have served past or present at any time in any branch of the military. If you have someone in your life who has served, email us their picture with a brief description and our elves will make an ornament for our tree at the Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove! Then, you can visit the Froggy Tree under the gazebo in the Windsor Town Green. While you're there, be sure to see the other 199 incredible Christmas Trees!

Email us your picture and description: robandjoss@froggy929.com

Photo Credit Drew Jackson