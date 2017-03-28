Your chance to play with Lady A: The “You Look Good” hitmakers hunt for a horn section

Capitol NashvilleIf you’re a horn player and a Lady Antebellum fan, this could be the gig for you! Lady A is looking for a brass section to join them on stage during their September 9 show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

To audition, you just need to post a video on social media of you playing their horn-fueled hit “You Look Good,” using the hashtag #YOULOOKGOODonstage.

Hillary Scott says even as a little girl, she was always attracted to a horn section.

“One of my favorite songs that… would get me just dancing in the living room was ‘Sir Duke’ by Stevie Wonder…” she recalls. “And there’s just something so cool about horns and how they transport you to this other place.”

Dave Haywood agrees the horns are the magic ingredient on Lady A’s lead single from their sixth album, HEART BREAK, which comes out June 9.

“It just takes the whole thing up a notch. They’re just loud and in your face,” he says. “And it’s just such a fun musical experiment and experience for us.”

Charles Kelley admits it has him wondering if there shouldn’t be more horns on more country songs.

“It’s got kind of a seventies funk thing to it, you know, it needed horns…” he says of the band’s hit. “We were laughing. You know, it was like, ‘Man, can you put horns on a country song?’ There used to be horns all over country,” he reminisces. “Johnny Cash, and you know, Ronnie Milsap. Even Brooks & Dunn, Kenny Chesney, had some horns on some of their earlier records.”

You can find out more about Lady A’s contest on YouTube. Tickets for the Music City stop on their You Look Good World Tour go on sale this Friday.

