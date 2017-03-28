Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockJake Owen’s new single is “Good Company,” from his American Love album.

The father of 90’s hitmaker Neal McCoy, “Pete” McGaughey, passed away on Saturday. He was 86.

You can check out Clint Black’s new episode of The Big Interview with Dan Rather on Tuesday: it premieres at 8 p.m. ET on AXS-TV.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will mark its 50th anniversary on April 1 by rolling back ticket prices to $1.50. That’s what it cost to get into the Hall when it opened in 1967. The first 5000 patrons will also get a commemorative Hatch Show Print.

