March Madness Has Darius Rucker on Cloud 4

March 28, 2017

Darius Rucker went to the University of South Carolina.  It’s where he met and formed Hootie and the Blowfish back in the day.

He wore a South Carolina hat in the promo photo for one of his songs:

So best believe that if the University of South Carolina had a chance to be in the Final Four for the first time EVER, Darius was going to be there.

And wouldn’t ya know it?  They WON.  Darius was overcome with emotion:

South Carolina advanced to their first ever Final Four in Men’s Basketball, but don’t worry, if any of the games conflict with Darius’ show schedule, he has a plan, check this out from last week


YUP, those are TVs on stage WOW.  Hopefully, he’ll have a shiny new NATIONAL CHAMPIONS hat he can wear when we see him in June at Country Summer.