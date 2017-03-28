March Madness Has Darius Rucker on Cloud 4

Darius Rucker went to the University of South Carolina. It’s where he met and formed Hootie and the Blowfish back in the day.
He wore a South Carolina hat in the promo photo for one of his songs:
So best believe that if the University of South Carolina had a chance to be in the Final Four for the first time EVER, Darius was going to be there.
Ready for this game!!! GO COCKS!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/w5gkYCyJub
— Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) March 26, 2017
And wouldn’t ya know it? They WON. Darius was overcome with emotion:
Darius Rucker is crying pic.twitter.com/s5DYg0i6YA
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 26, 2017
South Carolina advanced to their first ever Final Four in Men’s Basketball, but don’t worry, if any of the games conflict with Darius’ show schedule, he has a plan, check this out from last week
.@HootieTweets concert in #TDArena but kept @marchmadness is a priority. Got to love it @GamecockMBB @GoHeels Yes those are TVs front stage pic.twitter.com/d7zaiLb94b
— Matt Roberts (@AD_MattRoberts) March 25, 2017
YUP, those are TVs on stage WOW. Hopefully, he’ll have a shiny new NATIONAL CHAMPIONS hat he can wear when we see him in June at Country Summer.