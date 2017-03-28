March Madness Has Darius Rucker on Cloud 4

Darius Rucker went to the University of South Carolina. It’s where he met and formed Hootie and the Blowfish back in the day.

He wore a South Carolina hat in the promo photo for one of his songs:

So best believe that if the University of South Carolina had a chance to be in the Final Four for the first time EVER, Darius was going to be there.

Ready for this game!!! GO COCKS!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/w5gkYCyJub — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) March 26, 2017

And wouldn’t ya know it? They WON. Darius was overcome with emotion:

Darius Rucker is crying pic.twitter.com/s5DYg0i6YA — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 26, 2017

South Carolina advanced to their first ever Final Four in Men’s Basketball, but don’t worry, if any of the games conflict with Darius’ show schedule, he has a plan, check this out from last week



YUP, those are TVs on stage WOW. Hopefully, he’ll have a shiny new NATIONAL CHAMPIONS hat he can wear when we see him in June at Country Summer.