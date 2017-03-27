Nashville Notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockHoda Kotb, co-host of NBC’s Today Show’s fourth hour alongside Kathie Lee Gifford, is hoping her new baby, Haley Joy, is a country music fan like her mom. Hoda revealed via Instagram that Little Big Town sent her a gift for her little bundle of joy, and she’s already playing their music for the baby.

Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley will be guests on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday to preview the 52nd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards which airs live Sunday night, April 2. Also on Wednesday night, the Zac Brown Band will perform on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Today, March 27th, is International Whiskey Day. Here’s a list of songs to help you celebrate:

“Whiskey Lullaby” – Brad Paisley and Allison Krauss

“Whiskey Bent and Hell Bound” – Hank Williams, Jr.

“Tennessee Whiskey” – Chris Stapleton

“The Whiskey Ain’t Workin’” – Travis Tritt and Marty Stuart

“Whiskey River”—Willie Nelson

