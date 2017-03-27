Jerrod Niemann says he now knows why “God Made a Woman”

CurbJerrod Niemann’s new song “God Made a Woman,” is a reflection of where Jerrod is in his life today. The lyric, a mature declaration of love, makes a point of not addressing the object of his affection with the overused term “girl.”

“There’s that spectrum between a boy and a man and this song is the 2.0 of me evolving from a boy to a man,” Jerrod recently revealed to Rolling Stone.

Jerrod, who has topped the charts with “Lover, Lover” and “Drink to That All Night,” says that “God Made a Woman” also reiterates his role of husband. He married wife Morgan Patek in 2014.

“I was definitely one of those guys who swore off marriage and thought it was a trick, a trap, you’re going to get duped,” he said. “But I’m the first to say I’m wrong.”

“God Made a Woman” is the lead single from Jerrod’s upcoming album Drink to That All Night.

