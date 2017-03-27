Darius Rucker joins former Late Night with David Letterman bandleader Paul Shaffer on new album

Sire/RhinoFormer Late Show with David Letterman bandleader Paul Shaffer has just released a star-studded album that features Darius Rucker singing on the R&B classic “Why Can’t We Live Together.” While that might seem an odd pairing to country fans, Darius and Paul have a special connection through Darius’ pop/rock band, Hootie & the Blowfish.

“I hope people remember how far back we go, because I remember so clearly the first time that Hootie and the Blowfish appeared on the Letterman show,” Shaffer tells ABC Radio.

In fact, Darius has credited Letterman for launching his group to superstardom after he invited them to perform “Hold My Hand” on his original talk show, Late Night with David Letterman, more than two decades ago. In fact, in 2015, Darius and Hootie appeared on one of Letterman’s final shows before he retired.

So, when Paul Shaffer began putting the album — titled Paul Shaffer & the World’s Most Dangerous Band — together, he knew it had to include Darius.

Paul tells ABC Radio, “You know, that low voice of his, that baritone is magical. And something about him singing the sentiment of [Why Can’t We Live Together], it just strikes a chord in me.”

The song is a pacifist anthem, with lyrics that go, “No more war, no more war/All we want is some peace in this world.”

Paul Shaffer and the World’s Most Dangerous Band is available now and includes other guest vocalists such as rock legend Dion, indie rocker Jenny Lewis, actor Bill Murray, reggae star Shaggy and Valerie Simpson of R&B duo Ashford and Simpson.

