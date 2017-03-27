Chase Bryant and Lindsey Ell are red carpet ready for this Sunday's ACM pre-show

ABC/Image Group LA If you don’t want to miss a second of the action at this Sunday’s Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, you’ll want to be sure to tune in for the pre-show.

ACM Red Carpet Live will stream exclusively on Twitter starting at 6 p.m. ET, lasting until the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards starts at 8 p.m. on CBS.

Chase Bryant and newcomer Lindsay Ell will host from the Xfinity stage, with singer Jessie James Decker and actor AJ Gibson at the T-Mobile Stage. You can watch at ACMAwards.Twitter.com.

