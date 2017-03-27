Chase Bryant and Lindsey Ell are red carpet ready for this Sunday's ACM pre-show

March 27, 2017 News

ABC/Image Group LA If you don’t want to miss a second of the action at this Sunday’s Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, you’ll want to be sure to tune in for the pre-show.

ACM Red Carpet Live will stream exclusively on Twitter starting at 6 p.m. ET, lasting until the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards starts at 8 p.m. on CBS.

Chase Bryant and newcomer Lindsay Ell will host from the Xfinity stage, with singer Jessie James Decker and actor AJ Gibson at the T-Mobile Stage. You can watch at ACMAwards.Twitter.com.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*