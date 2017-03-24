Up with “People”: New Little Big Town single reveals the secret to happiness

ABC/Image Group LALittle Big Town has released a second single for their album The Breaker.

“Happy People” is the follow-up to their smash hit “Better Man,” which was penned by Taylor Swift.

The rhythmic track was written by Hailey Winters and Lori McKenna. McKenna co-wrote Tim McGraw‘s award-winning “Humble & Kind.”

All the lyrics contain wise words, but the song’s biggest piece of advice comes in the chorus, where the group explains the path to true happiness.

“If you wanna know the secret: Can’t buy it, gotta make it/ You ain’t ever gonna be it by taking someone else’s away,” they sing. “Never take it for granted, you don’t have to understand it/ Here’s to whatever puts a smile on your face/ Whatever makes you happy, people.”

LBT is currently performing their first set of concerts in Australia.

