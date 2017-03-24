Tim McGraw & Faith Hill soar with new single

March 24, 2017 News

ABC/Image Group LAGrammy award-winning superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill released their newest collaboration, “Speak to a Girl,”  today.  It is now available on the usual platforms.

As previously announced, the couple will perform “Speak to a Girl” on the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, live at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS. It will be the song’s television world premiere.

“Speak to a Girl,” co-penned by Shy Carter, Dave Gibson and Joe Spargur, and co-produced by Byron Gallimore, McGraw and Hill, is the lead single from a Tim McGraw and Faith Hill album to be released later this year. 

