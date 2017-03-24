Smooth Moves: Florida Georgia Line selling out stadiums

BMLGToday Florida Georgia Line joined an elite list of country music superstars who sell out stadiums across the country. The duo pulled off the feat with their first-ever stadium headlining tour, The Smooth Tour 2017.

The in-demand dates include shows at Boston’s Fenway Park, Minneapolis’ Target Field and Chicago’s Wrigley Field.

“It’s an unreal feeling knowing that our dreams of being in stadiums are coming true and that our fans sold these shows out so quickly,” said FGL’s Tyler Hubbard. “Not to mention we get to share a stage with our boys Backstreet Boys, Nelly and Chris Lane. These shows will make history. We’re so blown away.”

The Smooth Tour kicks off June 2 in Austin.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.