Nashville Notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockNewcomer Luke Combs continues an unprecedented year as his debut single “Hurricane” charges into the Top 15 on both Country Aircheck’s Mediabase and Billboard’s Country Airplay charts, and crosses a major milestone of over 54 million streams.

Jack Ingram will headline this year’s Texas Country Music Cruise September 3-10. Setting sail from Galveston, Texas aboard the beautiful Royal Caribbean Liberty of the Seas, guests will experience ports in Roatán, Honduras, Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico. A must for any Texas Country fan, cabins are on sale now.

Newcomer Tucker Beathard is the sole country act performing during Lollapalooza 2017. He’s scheduled to perform on Sunday, August 6, the annual festival’s final day. Tucker toured with Dierks Bentley during the summer of 2016. Currently he’s on the road with Brantley Gilbert.

Love at First Bark is a romantic comedy airing this spring on the Hallmark Channel, and it co-stars 2013’s ACM Top New Female Artist Jana Kramer. In the made-for-TV movie, Jana plays an interior designer named Julia Galvins who adopts a dog only to find that the task of training him is more that she bargained for. Love at First Bark will premiere April 1 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel.

