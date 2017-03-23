Jon Pardi and the late Buck Owens share a stage in American Currents exhibit

ABC/Image Group LAThe Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum feature exhibit called “American Currents” features artists who defined 2016, paired with superstars of the past.

Jon Pardi is proud to be a part of the exhibit. On display, you’ll find clothing worn by Jon alongside a vintage Buck Owens suit.

Jon says, “It’s kind of an honor, you know. I’m gonna be paired with Buck Owens and we put the the “Head Over Boots” suit that I wore in the music video in there and a Buck Owens guitar that the Crystal Palace gave me.”

Jon Pardi will perform his current two-week Billboard #1, “Dirt on My Boots,” Thursday morning on ABC’S Good Morning America.

The American Currents exhibit runs through March 2018.