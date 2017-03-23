Jake Owen to headline Music City for first time April 27

March 23, 2017 News

RCA NashvilleJake Owen will perform at Ascend Amphitheater on April 27, marking his first time headlining a ticketed event in Nashville.

“I left Florida in 2004 to make Music City my home.” Jake said in a prepared statement as the concert was announced. “There are so many amazingly talented people in this town, and I feel so grateful to know that I can be a small part of a wonderful community.”

Earlier in the week, Jake tweeted a photograph of him at rehearsals for his upcoming shows. Jake is touring in support of his album American Love, which was released last year.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.


