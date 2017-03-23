Faith Hill talks family, fame and aging in New Beauty cover stor

ABC/Image Group LASuperstar Faith Hill is pretty busy: she and husband Tim McGraw are releasing a new album and rehearsing for their upcoming Soul 2 Soul Tour 2017. But she still had time to sit down with New Beauty Magazine and talk about her family, fame and why turning 50 later this year really doesn’t faze her.

Faith notes that encouraging a good work ethic in her and Tim’s three girls, Gracie, Maggie and Audrey, is of utmost importance to the couple.

“It is very important to us as a family, and the girls have seen that. The one thing we stress is that you don’t get things handed to you on a silver platter — you have to work for the things you want. They know it takes hard work. You don’t just arrive.”

Many would agree that Faith’s work ethic and any stress from it isn’t affecting her stunning beauty. In fact, when it comes to that subject, she said, “I honestly don’t pay attention to it. If I did, my girls would notice and I don’t want that. It’s not a message I want them to have.”

On turning the big 5-0 this September, Faith noted, “Each decade has been different. Each day is a blessing. That’s how I want to look at it. I’m OK with having lines. I want people to know I’ve smiled a lot.”

The New Beauty cover story is for the magazine’s spring/summer issue, which hits newsstands on March 28.

Listen for Tim and Faith’s new duet “Speak To a Girl” which hits radio and online outlets today.