Chris Janson shares the joys of performing live in Audience Network concert special

ABC/Image Group LAIf you’re a Chris Janson fan, Tune in to the AUDIENCE Network concert special Chris Janson airing tomorrow night, March 24, at 9 p.m. Eastern via DIRECTV Ch 239/U-verse Ch 1114 and DIRECTVNOW.

In the special, Chris talks about the impact his first #1 single, “Buy Me a Boat,” had on his career, and the challenges for a successful follow-up.

One of the highlights is when Chris performs the song “Everybody,” a tune he loves to perform live.

“Everybody is a song for everybody,” Chris explains. “These lyrics are timely for the world we live in. I wrote it with a big smile on my face, and it’s my hope that people smile and laugh when they hear it too. I love this song. It’s a true story.”

