Rascal Flatts are pumped about their new album: “It's the quality of the music”

BMLGThe guys of Rascal Flatts say they’re feeling a little nostalgic these days. But as they look back on a stellar career, it’s also apparent the three of them are pretty stoked about the future, too — especially when it comes to their new album.

Back to Us, the group’s 10th studio album, is due May 19, and frontman Gary LeVox says the band has “really been fired up” about the project.

“I think it’s the quality of the music that we’ve been able to get our hands on and it’s really, really fun and they’re incredible songs,” he explains. “We’re thankful to be able to put some music and a voice to it. And it’s been really, really exciting.”

In keeping with Gary’s comments about the incredible songs, Joe Don Rooney is quick to point to the first single from the album, “Yours If You Want It,” whose video was just released last week.

“That song was written, like, two years ago and we just got it pitched to us this past summer and it’s just awesome,” says Joe Don. “Uptempo and fun, great lyric on that song…So we took it in and recorded it and out of seven songs recorded so far, that’s the one that just went to the top.”

Back To Us can be pre-ordered now, with a chance to get an autographed copy at www.RascalFlatts.com

