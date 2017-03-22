Nashville Notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockJon Pardi will perform “Dirt On My Boots” on ABC’s Good Morning America Wednesday. The single sits at #1 for the second week in a row on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Ryman Auditorium officials have asked Emmylou Harris to play a key role in a year-long slate of special events marking this year’s 125th anniversary of the building — commonly referred to as “The Mother Church of Country Music.” Emmylou and her then all-acoustic band The Nash Ramblers are often credited with saving the famed venue due to the success of a live album recorded there in 1991.

Craig Wayne Boyd, season seven winner of NBC’s The Voice, has signed with Copperline Music Group and Reviver Entertainment Group to release new music later this summer. Reviver is also home to chart-topping duo Locash.

Zach and Colton, aka The Swon Brothers, recently performed an acoustic set of songs from their upcoming EP, Pretty Cool Scars. The packed house at Nashville’s ACME Feed & Seed restaurant included a host of industry insiders, including friend and fellow artist Easton Corbin.

