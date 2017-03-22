More superstars of country confirmed for upcoming ACM Awards

Academy of Country MusicThe Academy of Country Music has announced additional performers to join this year’s already stellar lineup for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards — Country Music’s Party of the Year.

The newly added performers include Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Sam Hunt, Rascal Flatts, Reba McEntire, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban.

The ACM Awards, co-hosted by Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley, will broadcast LIVE from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, April 2 on CBS at 8 pm E.T.

Previously announced performers include Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line with the Backstreet Boys, Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, and Jon Pardi.

