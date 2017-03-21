Reba returns to sing National Anthem at 27th Annual City of Hope Celebrity Softball Game

ABC/Image Group LACountry music’s most famous redhead, Reba McEntire, has been selected to kick-off the 27th annual City of Hope Celebrity Softball Game set for Saturday, Jun 10 during the CMA Music Festival.

The game brings together country music’s brightest stars and draws thousands of its biggest fans with the intent to strike out cancer with City of Hope, a world-renowned independent research and cancer and diabetes treatment center. Proceeds from the game go to support the organization.

The game is often cited by fans as one of the highlights of the CMA Music Festival. This year it will once again take place at Nashville’s First Tennessee Park. More celebrity players will be announced in the next few weeks.

