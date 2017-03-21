George Strait wants you to help decide his biggest hit of all time

ABC/Image Group LAGeorge Strait has had 60 chart-topping songs. That’s more #1 singles than both Michael Jackson and Elvis, combined. But George hasn’t really been able to nail down which one is the all-time favorite — so he’s asking for your help.

You’ll need the Strait to Vegas app to do it. It gives you the opportunity to vote for your favorite King George song, as well as an amazing chance to win a VIP prize package, including tickets to one of Strait’s Las Vegas shows April 7-8.

If you win, you’ll get to hear all of George’s chart-toppers — during this Las Vegas show, he plans to play all 60 of them, 30 on one night and 30 the next.

