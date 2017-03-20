Tim & Faith will release new duet “Speak to a Girl” on Thursday

ABC/Image Group LAFollowing the announcement several weeks ago that Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are now both joined in wedlock and on the same record label, the duo have some good news for fans.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Tim and Faith will officially release to radio their new duet, “Speak to a Girl.” Fans will also be able to download and stream the single on their favorite device.

The song will get its TV world premiere Sunday night, April 2nd during the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards when the pair perform it live for the first time.

“Speak to a Girl” is the lead single from an album to be released later this year.

