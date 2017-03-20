This one's really for the girls, thanks to Martina McBride's fan-driven charity

ABC/Image Group LAMartina McBride takes the title of her 2017 Love Unleashed Tour literally, helping to spread love in cities across the country.

At a recent stop in New York City, Martina came together with her fan-driven charity Team Music Is Love to celebrate the young mothers who live at Covenant House, a shelter for homeless youth. In addition to partnering with Huggies Diapers, First Quality and Cuties Diapers for needed essentials, each mom-to-be also received a gift bag full of bath supplies, books and educational toys.

Through Team Music Is Love, Martina partners with non-profit causes to help many of the communities in which she’s performing and invites fans to join her team in making the world a better place through the power of music.

Since 2011, Team Music Is Love has been responsible for many successful fundraising and volunteer projects helping causes like hunger relief, cancer research, combating domestic violence and helping children in need. For more information and to become a part of Martina’s team, visit TeamLoveIsMusic.com

