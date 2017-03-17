They call the thing rodeo: Luke Bryan is the top draw in Houston

ABC/Image Group LAMore than 75,000 fans turned out to see Luke Bryan Thursday night at the Houston Rodeo, making him the biggest country draw at the Texas tradition in 2017. In fact, this is the fifth year in a row the four-time Entertainer of the Year has drawn a crowd of 75K.

“The fans are so energetic and make this such an incredible night,” the host of the upcoming ACM Awards says. “This is one I always look forward to doing.”

After bringing his Kill the Lights Tour to a close with two sold-out shows in Orange Beach, Alabama this weekend, look for Luke to show up Monday and Tuesday nights to help out Blake Shelton’s team on The Voice on NBC.

