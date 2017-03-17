Tell Me 'Bout the Good Ole Days: New Hall of Fame exhibit makes Brett Eldredge remember his grandpa

ABC/Ida Mae AstuteBrett Eldredge is one of the hot young stars featured in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s new “American Currents” exhibit, which pairs today’s hitmakers with the legends who helped make it all possible for them.

When the “Somethin’ I’m Good At” singer considers what the honor means to him, he can’t help but remember his visit here with his late grandpa.

“He was in a wheelchair at the time,” Brett reminisces, “and I pushed him through the whole Country Music Hall of Fame. There’s a picture of me jumping up and kicking my heels. I’m just loving it! I was showing him all his favorite country singers… this amazing place and just kind of how much detail they go into here of the story about who paved the way for all of us to be a part of this amazing thing that is country music,” he says.

The Illinois native’s display features a tuxedo he wore alongside a coat from Ronnie Dunn. Before Brett broke through on his own, he sang backup on Brooks & Dunn’s 2005 hit “Believe.”

“To have an exhibit in here is an incredible feeling,” Brett says, though he admits he wishes his grandfather had lived to see it.

Artifacts from Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, William Michael Morgan, Jon Pardi, and many more also are part of the exhibit. “American Currents” will be on display at the Hall of Fame through March of next year.

