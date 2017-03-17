One down, nine to go: Charles Esten says “Nashville” is on a 10-week hiatus

CMTWe knew Nashies would need some time to recover after the unexpected death of Rayna Jaymes, and it looks like CMT is giving Nashville fans 10 weeks to work through their stages of grief.

Leading man Charles Esten, who plays Rayna’s widower, Deacon Claybourne, tells ABC Radio that’s how long the show’s break is expected to last, in the wake of the departure of lead actress Connie Britton.

That would put the Music City drama on track to potentially return May 25, just before Memorial Day. Meanwhile, the track “Sanctuary,” by Esten and his TV daughters Lennon and Maisy Stella, continues to be a big digital seller.

