Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock Garth Brooks has sold more than 50,000 tickets during his four-show run at the University of Illinois State Farm Center, besting his previous sales record in the area. Seats still remain for the April 28-30 shows with Trisha Yearwood.

Clay Walker will host his 8th annual Chords of Hope benefit concert June 6 at Nashville’s 3rd & Lindsley. The show raises money for Clay’s Band Against MS charity, which helps those living with the disease that Clay himself has battled since 1996.

If you missed LOCASH Thursday morning on the Today show, you can revisit their performance of “Ring on Every Finger” online.

