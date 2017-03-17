Lady A forms a South by Southwest “army” with super-producer busbee

Capitol NashvilleLady Antebellum gave fans a taste of their new album Heart Break, as they made their first appearance ever at South by Southwest Thursday. The trio shared the stage in Austin, Texas with busbee, who produced the record.

In addition to the title track and their current hit single, “You Look Good,” Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood also debuted the new song, “Army.” Hillary described it as “what I wish a man would say: If I’m a soldier, you’re an army,” according to USA Today.

Dave and Charles harmonized with busbee on a version of the chart-topper “H.O.L.Y.,” which he co-wrote for Florida Georgia Line.

“Why did we not get pitched this first?” Charles quipped after they finished.

Lady A’s sixth studio album is due out June 9.

