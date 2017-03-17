Garth Brooks to open and close Houston Rodeo

ABCThis year’s Houston Rodeo isn’t even over yet, but next year’s already has it’s headliner…and it’s closer.

On Thursday, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced that Garth Brooks will open and close the 2018 Rodeo, performing on February 27 and March 18.

It’s the first time in the event’s history that the same artist has opened and closed the show, and, Rodeo chairman Jack A. Lyons said in a statement, “we could not think of a more engaging performer to take on this epic presentation.”

“It’s with great humility and great appreciation that we accept this offer to come here and play,” Brooks said during a news conference at the Rodeo on Thursday, reports ABC affiliate KTRK. “You’ve got a year to prepare. Just make you sure you bring a helmet — it’s going to be loud and fun!”

It’ll be Garth’s first appearance at the annual event in more than 20 years. He last appeared at the Rodeo way back in 1993.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.