Dig Your Drinks? Florida Georgia Line to play bartender

ABC/Image Group LA Florida Georgia Line will be bellying up to the bar Sunday night on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live.

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley will be Andy Cohen’s celebrity bartenders on the March 19 edition of the quirky late-night talkfest. As is only appropriate, they’ll be making cocktails with their signature line of Old Camp Peach Pecan Whiskey.

The superstar duo will be nearby: it’s filmed in New York City, and they’ll bring their Dig Your Roots Tour with Dustin Lynch and Chris Lane to Newark, New Jersey Saturday night. You can catch the show Sunday at 11 p.m. ET on Bravo.

