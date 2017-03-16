Move over Tennessee Titans, here come Thomas Rhett, Sam Hunt, Luke Bryan and more

CMACMA Music Festival 2017 is a little less than three months away, and on Thursday, we finally got our first look at who’ll be playing the big nightly shows at the home of the Tennessee Titans.

“See ya’ll at Nissan Stadium this summer,” Thomas Rhett shared on social media, just as his contemporaries Sam Hunt, Cole Swindell, Luke Bryan and Rascal Flatts confirmed they’ll be taking the main stage as well.

“Countdown to CMA Fest starts now!!” Blake Shelton chimed in. “See ya’ll in Music City.”

Darius Rucker will be back this year as well. “I’m BEYOND pumped to head back to CMA Fest this year to support Music Education,” Darius declared.

Artists play the CMA Music Festival shows for free, and the money raised goes to fund music programs all across the country through the CMA. This year, country music’s biggest party takes over downtown Nashville June 8-11.

For more information on the full Nissan Stadium lineup, keep your eye on CMAMusicFest.com and the event’s mobile app.

