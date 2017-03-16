“Good Morning America” to reveal CMA Music Festival's Nissan Stadium lineup on Friday

CMAThe clock is ticking toward this year’s CMA Music Festival, and believe it or not, the 2017 edition is only about three months away. Friday on Good Morning America, we’ll find out the full lineup of talent who’ll be taking the stage at Nissan Stadium. You can catch the big reveal starting at 7 a.m. on ABC.

The Country Music Association’s celebration of the fans takes over downtown Nashville starting Thursday, June 8 — and the party doesn’t stop until late the following Sunday.

Friday’s announcement follows Thursday’s social media reveal that Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Sam Hunt, Thomas Rhett, Rascal Flatts, Darius Rucker, and Cole Swindell will all be playing the nightly concerts at this year’s festival.

