“Every Mile a Memory”: Dierks Bentley cheers on wife Cassidy as she trains for the Boston Marathon

ABC/Todd WawrychukIf you’ve checked out Dierks Bentley’s music video for his top-15 hit “Black,” you know his stunning wife Cassidy is in great shape. One of the reasons is she’s a serious runner.

“My wife is running [the Boston Marathon] again,” Dierks tweeted on Thursday, adding that Cassidy is “raising [money] for Safe Haven Tennessee.” The Arizona native went on to encourage his fans to follow her journey on social media, and to “donate a couple bucks” if they can.

Safe Haven is a Nashville shelter that helps entire homeless families, working to also find them long-term housing. You can link to all of Cassidy’s socials and make a contribution via her website, CassRunsBoston17.com.

The Boston Marathon takes place April 17, and Cassidy says her two oldest daughters are excited to go back. You can check out the photo she shared of Evie and Jordan cheering her on the first time she ran the race. No word on whether younger brother Knox might join them this year.

