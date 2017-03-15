Rollin' on the River: Country's top hitmakers dominate CMA Music Festival's Riverfront Stage

CMAThere’s no bigger daytime stage at CMA Music Festival than the one situated on Nashville’s Riverfront, and on Wednesday, the Country Music Association rolled out the array of hitmakers who’ll be entertaining this year’s crowd.

Old Dominion will officially get the party started at 10 a.m. CT on Thursday, June 8. Jon Pardi, Brothers Osborne, LOCASH, Michael Ray, and Chase Rice are just some of the artists who’ll keep it going on the Chevrolet Riverfront Stage.

On Friday, Tyler Farr, Eli Young Band, Granger Smith, Jana Kramer, Chris Lane, Josh Turner, Lauren Alaina and others are on the bill.

American Idol winner Scotty McCreery starts things off on Saturday, followed by A Thousand Horses, Brett Young, High Valley, Brandy Clark, Drake White, Cam, William Michael Morgan and more.

For the final day, Parmalee will keep things rolling on the river. RaeLynn, Kellie Pickler, Luke Combs, Eric Paslay, Maddie & Tae, Chase Bryant, Canaan Smith, and Easton Corbin are set to play on Sunday as well.

You can check out the complete talent lineup, as well as performance times, via the CMA Music Festival mobile app or at CMAMusicFest.com.

