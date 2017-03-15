Rollin' on the River: Country's top hitmakers dominate CMA Music Festival's Riverfront Stage

March 15, 2017 News

CMAThere’s no bigger daytime stage at CMA Music Festival than the one situated on Nashville’s Riverfront, and on Wednesday, the Country Music Association rolled out the array of hitmakers who’ll be entertaining this year’s crowd.  

Old Dominion will officially get the party started at 10 a.m. CT on Thursday, June 8. Jon PardiBrothers OsborneLOCASHMichael Ray, and Chase Rice are just some of the artists who’ll keep it going on the Chevrolet Riverfront Stage.

On Friday, Tyler FarrEli Young BandGranger SmithJana KramerChris LaneJosh TurnerLauren Alaina and others are on the bill.

American Idol winner Scotty McCreery starts things off on Saturday, followed by A Thousand HorsesBrett YoungHigh ValleyBrandy ClarkDrake WhiteCamWilliam Michael Morgan and more.

For the final day, Parmalee will keep things rolling on the river. RaeLynnKellie PicklerLuke CombsEric PaslayMaddie & TaeChase BryantCanaan Smith, and Easton Corbin are set to play on Sunday as well.  

You can check out the complete talent lineup, as well as performance times, via the CMA Music Festival mobile app or at CMAMusicFest.com.

