Rascal Flatts' new video will be “Yours If You Want It” on Thursday

BMLGThe new video from Rascal Flatts will be “Yours If You Want It” on Thursday.

With their new song closing in on the top-20, the trio will premiere the visual version of the lead single from their tenth studio album on March 16. You’ll be able to check it out first at People.com and EW.com.

The “Yours If You Want It” video was shot in the parking lot of downtown Nashville’s Hermitage Café, which is THE late-night place to grab something to eat after you’ve overindulged on Lower Broadway. You can check out a clip of Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney goofing around during the shoot on their socials.

Rascal Flatts’ new record, Back to Us, comes out May 19.

