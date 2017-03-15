Order Up! Rascal Flatts' cooking is “Yours If You Want It”

BMLGIf you could use a good laugh, you need to keep your eyes peeled for the latest music video from Rascal Flatts.

So far, we know the video for “Yours If You Want It” involves Jay DeMarcus, Joe Don Rooney and Gary LeVox lip-syncing in the parking lot of downtown Nashville’s Hermitage Café. The longstanding Music City tradition is known as the spot where the soon-to-be hungover score a late-night meal after partying it up on nearby Lower Broadway.

On Wednesday, the trio shared their second behind-the-scenes sneak from the project, and this time, the Flatts guys are hard at work inside the café. Lead singer Gary is showing off his skills as a fry cook, but his a capella singing has landed him in hot water with Jay, who’s also attired in an apron and a paper hat. Word is, even more hilarity ensues.

You can watch the “Yours If You Want It” video Thursday at People.com and EW.com. The guys themselves will be back at work at Hermitage Café for the breakfast shift, working a special invitation-only premiere Thursday morning.

