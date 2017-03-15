Nashville notes

Brad Paisley headlined three sold-out shows in London, Dublin and Glasgow this weekend as part of Europe’s C2C Festival. Former tourmate Chris Young joined him on stage each night to perform “Still a Guy.”

Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels will release his autobiography, Never Look at the Empty Seats, on October 24.

Dolly Parton’s longtime friend and business partner, Don Warden, died Sunday in Nashville at the age of 87. The two originally met when they both worked for Porter Wagoner, for whom Warden played the steel guitar. When Porter and Dolly parted ways, Warden followed the hot new female vocalist, serving as her manager. The man Dolly called “Mr. Everything” will be memorialized at a funeral Thursday at Christ Church Nashville.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.