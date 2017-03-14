Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock Florida Georgia Line continue their genre-bending adventures. Hard on the heels of their Backstreet Boys collaboration, “God, Your Mama and Me,” and stadium tour with the boy band, comes word that Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley will make a featured appearance on a new track on the forthcoming album by smash hit making EDM duo The Chainsmokers. According to the album’s just-released track list, FGL will be featured on “Last Day Alive,” the closing song on The Chainsmokers’ Memories…Do Not Open, arriving April 7.

Canaan Smith‘s new single is “Like You That Way,” a song he both co-wrote and co-produced.

Dan Rather visits with Clint Black in his Nashville home, in a new episode of The Big Interview, set to air March 28 on AXS-TV.

If you’re in the mood to see your favorite stars on national TV, Tuesday is your day. Josh Turner kicks things off with an appearance on NBC’s Today show, while Little Big Town stops by The Talk on CBS. Jon Pardi wraps up the day by making his late-night-TV debut on Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC.

