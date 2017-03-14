Luke Bryan learns how to pronounce gyro on “The Tonight Show”

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC Luke Bryan made a surprise appearance on Monday’s The Tonight Show in a mock music video that answered the question, How do you pronounce “Gyro.”

Bryan teamed up with Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon for the clip, titled, “I Don’t Know How to Pronounce Gyro,” in which they ran through all the possible pronunciations for the Greek treat consisting of meat such as beef veal or lamb, cooked on a vertical rotisserie and served wrapped inside a pita, with tomato, onion, and a yogurt based tzatziki sauce.

Bryan gets his answer at the end of the clip when a street vendor says the correct pronunciation is “yeer-oh.”

That solves Luke’s dilema, until he tries to order one of the other choices on the menu.

