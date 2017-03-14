Jon Pardi and Brad Paisley score dueling #1's with “Dirt on My Boots” and “Today”

Capitol Nashville/Arista NashvilleJon Pardi is celebrating his second #1 one in a row, as “Dirt on My Boots” tops the Billboard chart this week. The native of the Golden State admits he was initially skeptical about following his first #1, “Head over Boots,” with a similarly-titled song, until the head of his label calmed his fears.

“The master himself, the president of Universal, said he doesn’t care about back-to-back boot songs. He cares about back-to-back hits,” Jon laughs. “But he was right!” he adds.

Always anxious to keep the momentum going, Jon admits he’s already focused on picking the next release from California Sunrise.

“Now I’m like, ‘We’ve got to get another single out now! What single’s gonna be out? It’s like single three, so it’s gonna be awesome!” Jon says excitedly.

Meanwhile this week, Brad Paisley scores the 24th #1 of his career on the Country Aircheck/Mediabase ranking. “Today” also happens to be the 21st chart-topper Brad has had a hand in writing.

