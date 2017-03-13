“God Made a Woman”: Jerrod Niemann previews his favorite song he's ever recorded

March 13, 2017 News

Curb RecordsJerrod Niemann returns with new music this Friday, and the “Lover, Lover” hitmaker says “God Made a Woman” is his favorite song he’s ever recorded.

“The one thing I realize now as a man no longer walking alone in this world of wonders — God’s greatest gift is the love of a woman,” Jerrod says in a spoken-word introduction to the song, which he posted on social media on Monday.

“God Made a Woman” is Jerrod’s first solo single for Curb Records, following his top-30 hit with his buddy Lee Brice, “A Little More Love.” Jerrod’s last monster hit was his #1 from 2013, “Drink to That All Night.”

