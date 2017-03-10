Nashville Notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockCole Swindell gathered up some gold dust again as his sophomore album, You Should Be Here, has been certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. Each of Cole’s singles has not only gone to #1 on the country charts, but also has been certified Gold or Platinum, for downloads and streams of 500 thousand or a million respectively.

One of Nashville’s most buzzed about new artists, Seth Ennis, just released his first music video for his fast-rising debut single, “Woke Up in Nashville.” The video features Ennis stealing the scene as he makes the leap of faith to Music City, while reflecting on what he left behind.

Tune in to the AUDIENCE Network concert special Brandy Clark airing tonight, March 10, at 9 p.m. Eastern via DIRECTV Ch 239/U-verse Ch 1114 and DIRECTVNOW. In this episode, Brandy Clark sits down with host Ted Stryker in Los Angeles for an in-depth interview spanning her musical beginnings and influences.

Earlier in the week, Wade Hayes returned to the stage of the Franklin Theatre just south of Nashville to host the second annual Country Hits Back benefit concert to support research at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center. Stars joining him on stage to raise money included Randy Owen of supergroup Alabama and Tracy Lawrence. Wade was diagnosed with advanced colorectal cancer in 2011 and has undergone multiple surgeries and chemotherapy sessions. Thankfully, his body currently shows no signs of the disease.

