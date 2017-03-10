I Wanna Dance with Somebody: RaeLynn readies her moves for Ellen

ABC/Image Group LANewcomer RaeLynn will do her top-40 hit “Love Triangle” March 24 on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the day her debut album Wildhorse comes out.

For the season-2 contestant from The Voice, it’s a dream come true.

“I’ve been watching Ellen my whole life,” RaeLynn says. “I think she’s one of the funniest people. I’ve always thought it’d be so cool to be on that show and now I am! I pray she dances with me!” she hints.

RaeLynn’s currently wrapping up her last few dates with mentor Blake Shelton on his Doing It to Country Songs Tour. Their run ends March 18 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.