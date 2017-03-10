Gorillas & philosophy: Old Dominion insists there's “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart”

ABC/Image Group LA Ever since Old Dominion hit #1 with “Song for Another Time” in December, fans have been on the lookout for new music from the band. With the release of “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart” on Friday, the wait is over and the countdown is on toward the release of OD’s sophomore album.

Lead singer Matthew Ramsey waxes philosophical when he talks about the fun, upbeat song.

“No matter who you are, where you live or your current status, people both old and young face more challenges than ever,” he says. “It’s in the face of those challenges and standing at the edge of fear that we have to remain positive.”

“Focus on the light that comes from positivity instead of being swallowed up,” the hit songwriter adds. “Work hard at doing what you feel is right. Don’t be scared!! Live life like there’s no such thing as a broken heart,” he urges.

Don’t get the idea that Old Dominion is taking things too seriously, though. The cover of the new single is a cartoon of gorilla with a big, red broken heart.

There’s no word yet on when OD’s second album will arrive.

